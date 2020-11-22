Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Paycom Software worth $36,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 185.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $392.71 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $419.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.38. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

