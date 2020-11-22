Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on December 15th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 124.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.7%.

Shares of PBA opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

