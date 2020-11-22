Penta Market Cap Reaches $959,753.83 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Penta token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Bit-Z. Penta has a total market cap of $959,753.83 and $74,539.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00163788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00978034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00190126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00093820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00371227 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, BCEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

