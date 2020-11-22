Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perspecta to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.32. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.