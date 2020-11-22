Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.21. Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

