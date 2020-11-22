Phibro Animal Health Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

