Phillippe Lord Sells 1,080 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTH opened at $89.83 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

