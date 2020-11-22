Phillippe Lord Sells 1,080 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MTH opened at $89.83 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.