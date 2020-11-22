Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $204,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $893,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 58.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $272.94 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

