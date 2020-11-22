Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,794 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.37 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

