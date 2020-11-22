Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $3,973,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 19.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,879,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,562,000 after acquiring an additional 309,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

