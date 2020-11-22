Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 106 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

