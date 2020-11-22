Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,507 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72,576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,228,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

