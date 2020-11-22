Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $206,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of -800.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

