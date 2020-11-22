Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,433 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,953 shares of company stock worth $8,377,444. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.