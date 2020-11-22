Pi Financial Reiterates C$1.25 Price Target for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)

Pi Financial set a C$1.25 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.99. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.88.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

