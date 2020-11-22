PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.19

Shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and traded as high as $23.75. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 83,037 shares.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PKO)
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.
