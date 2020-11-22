PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.19

Shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and traded as high as $23.75. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 83,037 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 62,185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 115,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

