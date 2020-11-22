Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0027

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $7,176.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00486850 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008180 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.89 or 0.01154910 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000074 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 448,142,191 coins and its circulating supply is 422,881,755 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

