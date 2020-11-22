Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. ValuEngine cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

