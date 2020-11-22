Piper Sandler Weighs in on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.45). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KROS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

KROS stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60).

In related news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

