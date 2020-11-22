PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $48,595.28 and approximately $232.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00163748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00979901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00190079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00093913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00370701 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.