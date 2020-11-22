Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) (LON:PPG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) (LON:PPG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Plutus PowerGen Plc (PPG.L) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 14,013,805 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $545,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06.

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

