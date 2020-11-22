Primas Market Capitalization Tops $670,453.29 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $670,453.29 and $5.32 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00453331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

