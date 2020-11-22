Primecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 64.4% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $9,483.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,102,971 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

