Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Position Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

