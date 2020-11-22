PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFMY opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.