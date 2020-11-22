PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEXNY opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.40.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; the provision of petroleum technology; and the provision of petroleum products, such as natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas.

