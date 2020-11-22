Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,300 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

