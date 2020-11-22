Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

CMG stock opened at $1,292.57 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,284.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,163.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 154.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

