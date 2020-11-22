Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.