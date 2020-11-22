Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

