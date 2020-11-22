Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.72 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,576 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $438,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,350 shares of company stock worth $5,797,434. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $211.02 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.61 and its 200-day moving average is $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

