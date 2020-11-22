Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.97 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 69,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 111,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

