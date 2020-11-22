Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

