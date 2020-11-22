Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after acquiring an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 339.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 333,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,893,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $247.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

