Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,337,000 after buying an additional 690,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after buying an additional 1,404,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,959,000 after buying an additional 173,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after buying an additional 2,237,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.39.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

