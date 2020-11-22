Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,482,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in PPG Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 321,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $143.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.12. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

