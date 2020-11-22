Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $52,790,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after buying an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 477,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,458,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

