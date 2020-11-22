Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Insiders sold a total of 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

