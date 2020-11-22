Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.77. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 111,478 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGZPY. VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

