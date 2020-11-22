PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,942 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 708,439 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after purchasing an additional 98,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,496,000 after purchasing an additional 452,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

