Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.53

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and traded as high as $76.80. Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 1,128,187 shares trading hands.

PURP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.24. The firm has a market cap of $209.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

