PutinCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $63,891.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,905.37 or 0.99940923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00030139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003158 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 14,956.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002508 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005578 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.