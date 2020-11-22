Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Issued By Colliers Securities

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a PE ratio of -55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,727.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

