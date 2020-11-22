Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Decreased by Analyst

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aramark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

ARMK opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Aramark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.