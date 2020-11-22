Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) Issued By Cormark (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$1.10 target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.84. Superior Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.53. The company has a market cap of $68.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

