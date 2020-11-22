Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.