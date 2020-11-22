Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) to Issue Dividend of $1.50 on December 7th

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) declared a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Monday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.
Shares of QRTEA opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.
Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.