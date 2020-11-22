Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) to Issue Dividend of $1.50 on December 7th

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) declared a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Monday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

