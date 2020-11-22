QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) Insider Acquires A$29,835.00 in Stock

QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) insider Anthony McKillop bought 32,500 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$29,835.00 ($21,310.71).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.78.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

