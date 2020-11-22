Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Director Purchases $50,286.00 in Stock

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of Ra Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RMED opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

