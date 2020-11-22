Raymond James Analysts Give Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) a C$24.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.07.

GEI stock opened at C$20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.94. Gibson Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.61%.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,711.39.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

